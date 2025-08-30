FC Barcelona Champions League calendar on league phase: dates and times for all games until January 2026

HQ

The Champions League draw took place this week, announcing every rival for all 36 teams at the league phase, running from September 2025 and January 2026. There are great matches coming, and Barcelona is involved in some of the most interesting ones.

On Saturday morning, UEFA has released the full calendar for the league phase. It was no easy task: eight matchdays across five months, 144 matches in total, and some teams will have to make long trips, from the Artic Circle to nearly China.

Barça was the top scorer team last season, and got really close of reaching the final for the first time in ten years. If you though we were denied of a great final with PSG, it will finally happen on the first of October, one of the highlights of the league phase... plus all of these.

(Times in CET, one hour less in the UK).

Full Champions League - league phase calendar for FC Barcelona :