FC Barcelona can be crowned La Liga champions this matchday

After a very busy few weeks in Barcelona, Futbol Club Barcelona could be the new champions of LaLiga EA Sports during this midweek fixture. The Blaugrana have had their ups and downs in recent days. The elimination against Inter Milan, when they were almost on the verge of reaching the final of the Champions League, was a hard blow for the players and fans.

However, with the announcement of the collaboration with Travis Scott, everything seemed to pick up again. The exclusive shirts sold out in just a few hours and the event at Les Tres Xemeneies, with legends such as Thierry Henry, Patrick Kluivert and Ronaldinho, revived the fans' spirits. And if we add to this the victory in Montjuïc against the Merengues, it was a great week.

But the situation is as follows: Barça and Madrid are separated by seven points, with 82 and 75 respectively. With nine points still to play for, the Culers can be champions of the league competition this week, with two possible options to make this a reality.

They can be champions today

As you may know, Real Madrid take on Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu today. Los Merengues need to take all three points to force Barcelona not to start the day as champions. Although the team from the capital are favourites, Jagoba Arrasate's team will not make it easy for them to stay alive in their chances of playing European football.

The favourite option for the Culers

Meanwhile, Barça visits today their other arch-enemies, a city derby against RCD Espanyol. The team coached by Manolo Gonzalez wants to certify their participation in next season's league competition. Although they are currently out of the relegation places, a defeat in Cornellà could complicate their task. If the blaugrana win in Cornellà, they would certify their role as champions of La Liga 2024-25.

Two seasons ago, Xavi Hernández's Barcelona won the league title at the RCDE Stadium, provoking a pitch invasion and a scene to remember, with the Barça players running to the dressing rooms to avoid possible aggression from the perico fans.

How do you think the outcome of this league matchday will be? Will we have a new champion or will we have to wait for next Sunday?