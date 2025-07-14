FC Barcelona announces their second new player of the summer transfer window

HQ

FC Barcelona has announced the second signing of the summer (after announcing goalkeeper Joan García, from rival club Espanyol). He is not a very well known player in the south of Europe, but he has been one of the most promising players from the Nordic leagues: Roony Bardghji, 20 year old right winger from Copenhagen.

Bardghji, 20 years old, born in Kuwait from Syrian parents, but living in Sweden since he was 6, represents Sweden's national U21 team. But after playing in Swedish teams during his youth career, he joined Football Club København, Copenhagen, when he was just 14. He will now play for FC Barcelona until 2029.

"This right winger is known for his skill, speed, and goalscoring ability, qualities that make him a great prospect for the future", says the club in a statement. "As a wide player, Bardghji is known for his one-on-one skills, his ability to dribble past opponents, and his effectiveness in front of goal. His presence on the right wing can, therefore, make the difference and provide more dynamism".

Sadly for him, playing in the same position as Lamine Yamal, who has just turned 18 and will sign a contract until 2031 this week, will likely mean that Bardghji will be used mostly as a substitute. However, he has the chance to increase his already impressive trophy list, which includes three Danish league titles and two Danish clubs, scoring 15 goals and providing one assist since he joined the main team in 2022.