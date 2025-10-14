FC Barcelona announces Ed Sheeran jerseys for October's Clásico

HQ

FC Barcelona has teamed up with Ed Sheeran, and a special edition jersey will be released tomorrow October 15, featuring the logo of 'Play', his eighth album that released on September 12, on the shirt. The women's team will wear it in October 19 for a LigaF match against Granada CF, and the men's team will wear it on October 26 for the first Clásico of the season against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.

Barça, sponsored by Spotify, previously made similar collaborations with The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Rosalía, or Drake. The jersey will be sold from tomorrow, October 15, limited to 1,899 match quality units, and another even more exclusive collection of just 22 units signed by the starting players from both the men's and women's matches, and even 11 shirts signed by Ed Sheeran himself.

Other products, like a lifestyle collection, will be more affordable, with t-shirts, a scarf, and a sweatshirt.

FC Barcelona will also release a special edition of the Barça Matchday playlist on Spotify, curated by Ed Sheeran, featuring songs "chosen to motivate players and fans ahead of the match". "Ed's songs have been part of our dressing-room playlist for a long time, so seeing his new album on our shirt for El Clásico is really special", said Robert Lewandowski.

"Seeing my new album, Play, on the Barça shirt is one of those moments I can hardly believe. I've loved football my whole life, so bringing my music to such an iconic stage and sharing it with fans everywhere means a lot to me", Sheeran added.

