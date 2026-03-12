FBI warns of potential Iranian drone threat to California

HQ

The FBI has issued a warning to California police departments that Iran could attempt a drone attack on the West Coast in retaliation for US military strikes, according to a bulletin reviewed by ABC News. The alert noted that Iran allegedly planned to launch unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the US coast, though details on timing, targets, and methods remain unknown.

The warning comes as tensions escalate in the ongoing US-Iran conflict, with Iran conducting retaliatory strikes across the Middle East. California officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom's office and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, have increased security measures and patrols, particularly around places of worship and public institutions, to protect communities.

Experts also highlight broader concerns about drone threats, including from Mexican drug cartels, which could pose risks to US personnel and civilians. Intelligence officials stress that while the scenario is unconfirmed, pre-positioned equipment or sleeper cells abroad could potentially be activated, emphasizing the importance of preparedness at local and federal levels.