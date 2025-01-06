FBI reveals Meta smart glasses were used to scout New Orleans attack

HQ

The FBI has uncovered that the attacker responsible for killing 14 people on New Year's Eve in New Orleans used Meta smart glasses to scout the area before the deadly incident. According to investigators, Shamsud-Din Jabbar visited the Bourbon Street area months before the attack, recording footage while riding a bicycle through the district using the glasses. The footage, which was later revealed by the FBI in a YouTube video, offers a look from the attacker's perspective as he prepared for the tragedy.

Before launching his assault, Jabbar also made visits to several gun stores and set explosive devices around the area. Authorities believe he intended to detonate these devices during the attack using a transmitter found in his rented Ford F-150 truck. Despite the danger of the explosives, Jabbar chose the truck as his primary weapon, driving into the crowd before being fatally shot by police after opening fire.

Meta's smart glasses, which were developed in collaboration with Ray-Ban, have raised concerns about their potential misuse. The glasses, which retail for $300, can capture photos and videos, as well as interact with AI tools. While Jabbar did not livestream or record the attack itself, the technology played a critical role in his planning.

