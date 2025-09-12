FBI releases new images of Charlie Kirk's shooter

HQ

The search for the gunman who killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk continues into its third day, with authorities releasing new images of a man seen fleeing the scene at Utah Valley University. Officials said the individual, wearing a cap and sunglasses, was spotted leaving the rooftop where the fatal shot originated before entering a wooded area where a rifle was later recovered. Despite thousands of tips, investigators have not yet confirmed a motive, though the killing has intensified concerns about the rise in politically motivated violence.