FBI director sues The Atlantic after reports that he has an alcohol problem that could "compromise national security"

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The FBI Director Kash Patel has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic after an article, penned by Sarah Fitzpatrick, also sued, reported that Patel had drinking problems. The article was published on Friday, titled "Kash Patel's Erratic Behavior Could Cost Him His Job", and later edited to "The FBI Director Is MIA" in the online version.

The article is based on more than two dozen anonymous sources, and describe that Patel's "conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences", with him rescheduling meetings "​delaying time-sensitive decisions needed to advance investigations" due to "alcohol-fueled nights", have alarmed officials at the FBI and the Department of Justice. It also reports that Patel's "erratic behaviour" compromises national security, and has violated DOJ ethics rules, is unreachable in emergencies and allows alcohol to influence his public statements, as per CNN.

Patel told Reuters that the story is a lie, saying "they were given the truth before they published, and they chose to print falsehoods anyway", and asks $250 million in damages in a suit filed in the US District Court in the District of Columbia. "Defendants are of course free to criticize the leadership of the FBI, but they crossed the legal line by publishing an article replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy Director Patel's reputation and drive him from office", the complaint reads.

The outlet said that they "stand ​by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit". The article even has a quote by Patel, saying that "I'll see you in court — bring your checkbook".