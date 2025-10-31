FBI announces they've prevented a potential terrorist attack in Michigan on Halloween weekend

HQ

The FBI has announced that they have made several arrests and foiled a potential terrorist attack planned for the Halloween weekend in Michigan.

"This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend", FBI director Kash Patel wrote on X. No exact information of number of arrests were given, but Seb Gorka, White House Senior Director for Counterterrorism, said that authorities had stopped a "Jihadi terror plot in Detroit", timed for Halloween "when innocent children should be enjoying themselves Trick or Treating"

These arrests come months after the arrest of Ammar Said last May, a Michigan man suspect of planning an attack on a US Army facility in Detroit on behalf of the Islamic State, according to The Associated Press, who was caught by FBI undercover agents.

"Thanks to the men and women of the FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland", Patel continued. FBI insists now that there's no threat anymore.