FBC: Firebreak's first major update will arrive in September

Remedy has not captured lightning in a bottle with FBC: Firebreak, at least not yet. The game arrived to a middling reception from critics and fans alike, and while the player numbers stated that it surpassed a million players relatively recently, the Steam numbers left some to question the integrity of those numbers. Still, Remedy is a developer that doesn't tend to pride itself on coming out the gates like a roided-out greyhound and then fading into existence, rather it plays the long game, like it did with Alan Wake 2, which after a good amount of time is now generated solely revenue for the Finnish developer. Perhaps FBC: Firebreak will also follow suit.

We say this because Remedy has now announced when the first major update for FBC: Firebreak will arrive and what it will include. Set to drop on an unannounced date in September, the update will introduce a new Job and fresh ways to play.

As the announcement post explains, the latter at least will offer an improved onboarding process and a playable tutorial level, better gunplay, more weapon options, more streamlined and intuitive weapon progression, plus easier ways to access Jobs and the content of those Jobs too.

Looking at the new Job, Remedy explains: "This first major update will bring a brand-new Job into Firebreak, requiring players to identify and eliminate and hopefully not eat strains of mold using something that is internally called "the sushi train" ... but more about that later. This will include a new handcrafted level, three Zones, a new status effect, two more enemies to deal with, and all the rest you would expect from a new Job."

Remedy also promises that this update "marks the beginning of a longer-term plan to expand and refine FBC: Firebreak," hence following in the shoes of Alan Wake 2.