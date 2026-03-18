FBC: Firebreak will not receive any more major content updates

HQ

To say that FBC: Firebreak was a successful endeavour for Remedy Entertainment is perhaps a stretch, as the cooperative title debuted to middling player numbers and mediocre reviews, on top of a rather slim content offering. The latter point was to be addressed with updates that bring new activities and such, however, clearly this hasn't worked in bringing an audience to the game, as now Remedy has essentially concluded work on the title.

In a press release, it's mentioned that the Open House major content update that has just debuted will in fact be the final major content addition to FBC: Firebreak, and that while the game will remain online and fully playable, we shouldn't expect any new content to be introduced going forward.

With this change in mind, Remedy is lowering the price of FBC: Firebreak, with the base game now set to retail for £16.74/€19.99 and the Deluxe Edition at £26.74/€29.99. Furthermore, a Friend's Pass has been introduced that means any owners of the game can welcome in a friend without that person needing to actually purchase a copy of the game.

Looking at what the Open House update brings to the table, we're told that it "adds five new arenas inspired by locations from Control to the Endless Shift mode: Cafeteria, Aircon Room, Ranger HQ, Turntable, and Ritual Lobby. It also includes a wide range of gameplay and balance improvements aimed at making combat clearer, smoother, and more flexible."

Are you surprised by these decisions from Remedy or is it time for FBC: Firebreak to be put on ice?