FBC: Firebreak will launch on PC and consoles in June

HQ

Remedy Entertainment has just confirmed the exact launch date for its upcoming three-player cooperative first-person shooter FBC: Firebreak. Set in the Control universe, this unorthodox game by Remedy's standards will be making its arrival on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus on day one, as soon as June 17.

The date was confirmed in a livestream that also showed off a new job called Hot Fix, as well as showcasing some of the Paper Chase and Sticky Ricky action, which we got to tell you about recently in our extensive preview.

But this wasn't all. Remedy also took this as an opportunity to affirm that FBC: Firebreak will get a Deluxe Edition at launch. On top of the standard version costing $39.99/€39.99/£32.99, the Deluxe Edition will set fans back $49.99/€49.99/£39.99 (or an upgrade costing $10.00/€10.00/£7.00 for those who have already snagged the standard one), and will include the following:



"The Firestarter" Premium Voice Pack



"The Pencil Pusher" Premium Voice Pack



Firestarter Armor Set, Apex Revision (Helmet, Body Armor, Gloves)



Scorched Remnant Double-Barrel Shotgun Skin



Golden Firebreak Spray



Classified Requisition: "Firestarter": A collection of 36 unlockable cosmetic items including weapon skins, sprays, and armor sets



Remedy ended this information blowout by confirming that the game will be expanded with two new jobs later in 2025, as well as additional support planned for 2026, with all post-launch playable content being free to all players.

Will you be checking out FBC: Firebreak in June, and will you be grabbing a Deluxe version of the game?