FBC: Firebreak still underperforming even after Remedy's major update

HQ

It's hard to come back after a lukewarm first impression. FBC: Firebreak didn't leave players satisfied when they first picked it up, and even though Remedy has done a lot to try and repair that relationship, the game is still underperforming.

This comes from Remedy itself, as in a recent investor's notice the developer mentions that sales haven't reached internal targets. "On September 29th, Remedy released the first Major Update titled Breakpoint for FBC: Firebreak, which brought significant changes to the game's core experience. Despite improved player and sales metrics after the update, sales have not reached Remedy's internal targets," reads the notice.

"Remedy is recognizing a non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs and allocated purchased publishing and distribution rights related to FBC: Firebreak. While we balance future investments to the title, we continue developing and improving the game in line with our updated long-term sales forecast," said CEO Tero Virtala.

We can expect more data when Remedy publishes its Q3 business review at the end of October, but right now it's not looking good for FBC: Firebreak or multiplayer games in general at the developer. With the likes of Control 2, the Max Payne remakes, and more still in the works at Remedy, there are plenty of chances to turn a profit, but a foray into the saturated co-op shooter space has proven to be a misstep by the looks of things.