FBC: Firebreak now supports cross-platform voice chat, but Rogue Protocol Major Update gets delayed to 2026

A little bit of good and bad news for fans of Remedy Entertainment's FBC: Firebreak today. In a Steam blog post, the Finnish developer confirms that in the latest update for the cooperative title, you can now speak with other players on different platforms through voice chat, as cross-platform voice chat has been enabled for the game.

However, with good comes some bad, as it's also revealed that the planned Rogue Protocol Major Update is now arriving later than expected, as it has been delayed until 2026, in January to be exact.

Remedy explains that the reason is simply that it "still needs a bit more time" to finish the update, but that when it does arrive, it will introduce a new game mode called Endless Shift. As for what this will offer, the aim is to head into collapsing sectors of the Oldest House to hold the line against the Hiss for as long as possible, with it being a horde-like experience that "drops you and your team into a sealed arena where waves of enemies grow tougher with every round."

Remedy promises that Endless Shift will feature "its own exclusive rewards and some of the more weirder corruptions you gain in the mode linger with you, meaning you can use them when playing the next Crisis from the Crisis Board, connecting the new game mode to the main game in a cool way."

As for more on the mode, the developer simply explains that this is all it has to share for now.