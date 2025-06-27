FBC: Firebreak hits 1 million players

HQ

It has been a troublesome launch for Remedy Entertainment, as FBC: Firebreak has been met with a multitude of issues and problems that has required the Finnish developer to quickly introduce resolutions. But it seems that even though there have been quirks, fans have been eager enough to give the game a go, as it has now been reported that Firebreak has been played by more than one million individuals.

Now granted this cannot be taken as a reference for sales, as at debut the title has been available through services like PlayStation Plus and Game Pass, but it is an impressive feat all the same.

Speaking about hitting the milestone, Remedy states: "We know there is still a lot of work ahead of us, and we are super-motivated about it. We have a lot of exciting things cooking

for Firebreak players! More about that soon."