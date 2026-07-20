FaZe Vegas smashes OpTic Texas in Call of Duty League 2026 Championship Weekend Grand Final

HQ

While the OpTic Texas did manage to get over the line at Major IV in late June and finally win a tournament in the 2026 Call of Duty League season, the organisation otherwise made a habit of reaching Grand Finals and then proceeding to lose these matches... It did so at Major II, Major III, even Minor II, and now the Texan side is adding the biggest second-place result of the year to this list: the Championship Weekend.

Yep, the talk of the town is FaZe Vegas, who smashed OpTic Texas in the Championship Weekend Grand Finals in a 5-2 manner, a result that somewhat mirrors the Winners Final too where the two teams played and saw FaZe Vegas come out on top as well.

This result means FaZe Vegas is heading home with $800,000 in prize money, but also the 2026 trophy and the right to be immortalised as the victor of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 era of the CDL, as the next season will be played on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IV.

It should also be said that the bridesmaid result for OpTic Texas again was not the big surprise for Championship Weekend, as rather this fell to Los Angeles Thieves. The LA-based organisation lost both of its opening matches and was among the first knocked out teams, despite winning Major III this season and coming in second in Major IV too.

As for when we'll next see competitive Black Ops 7 action, the Esports World Cup will host its tournament based on the game between August 5-9, after which the action will rest until the new CDL season, likely kicking off in winter 2026.