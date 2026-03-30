FaZe Vegas dubbed Major II champion at Call of Duty League's Birmingham-based event

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The current reigning Call of Duty League champion of OpTic Texas has hit a rather strange snag in its title defence season, as the organisation has managed to become the runner-up at the two Majors of the ongoing season. After failing to defeat Paris Gentle Mates in Major I, the team just failed once more over the past weekend at Major II.

Hosted at DreamHack Birmingham as the first Call of Duty League event to leave North America in years, the event featured a grand final that pitted OpTic Texas against FaZe Vegas, a match that did not at all go the direction of the reigning champions.

After five maps, FaZe Vegas came out on top after defeating OpTic Texas 4-1, to both secure the trophy, leave with $150,000 in prize money, and also a slate of Call of Duty League Points that elevates FaZe Vegas to second this season, just 20 points behind the reigning champions.

As for what's next for the CDL, qualifiers for Major III kick off on April 17 ahead of the main event happening in mid-May.