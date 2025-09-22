FaZe Clan's Call of Duty League team officially leaves Atlanta and rebrands to FaZe Vegas

HQ

Following the Vegas Falcons leaving Las Vegas to instead relocate to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Call of Duty League teams have been given the opportunity to move to Sin City and claim the entertainment hotspot for their own.

It didn't take long for someone to swoop in, as trademarks all but confirmed that the Atlanta Faze would be leaving Georgia to instead move to Nevada, as part of a rebrand to FaZe Vegas. This has now been confirmed.

The iconic red and black team is changing to a purple and black colour scheme, all as it gets ready for a rebirth in the coming 2026 CDL season. But that wasn't all, as the team's roster was also confirmed, with a few familiar names returning and now being supported by some new talent.

The FaZe Vegas teams looks like the following:



Jovan "04" Rodriguez



Jordan "Abuzah" François



Zachary "Drazah" Jordan



Chris "Simp" Lehr



With James "Crowder" Crowder as the coach once again



The question is whether the FaZe Vegas can see similar success as they used to, especially without wonderkid McArthur "Cellium" Jovel as part of the squad.