FaZe Clan, Vitality, NiP, and BIG have made it to the Group Stage at IEM Cologne 2021

FaZe Clan, Team Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and BIG have become the first four teams to qualify for the Group Stage at IEM Cologne 2021.

FaZe Clan's path saw them defeat Evil Geniuses and Complexity, Team Vitality took down Renegades and Team Sprit, Ninjas in Pyjamas bested Team LDLC and mousesports, and BIG also earned themselves a spot in the Group Stage by conquering Sprout and OG. Four of the defeated teams will still be able to earn themselves a spot in the Group Stage in the soon-to-be-played lower bracket quarterfinals.

The Group Stage of the $1 million CS:GO tournament is set to commence on July 8 and the Playoffs will later follow on July 16.