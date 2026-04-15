FaZe Clan unveils new academy programme aiming to discover "future superstars"

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FaZe Clan is looking to find the next-generation of esports and gaming superstars, all through a new academy programme that the organisation has launched. It's regarded as FaZe Up Next and while information related to the project is scarce as it stands, we are told the following.

"Introducing FaZe Up Next, our academy program dedicated to the development and competition of pro gaming's future superstars."

FaZe Clan, during its heights at the end of the 2010s and in early 2020s, employed a huge number of creators and esports stars, but after failing to find a place as a publicly traded company, losing almost all of its valued worth, the team cut ties with many of these individuals to instead focus its efforts on a more concise number of opportunities. This move seems to show that FaZe Clan has found its footing once again and is ready to begin its expansion into academy prospects and the talent of the future.