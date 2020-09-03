FaZe Clan to hosts its own Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch Rivals event

You're watching Advertisements

FaZe Clan has announced that it will host its own Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch Rivals event known as Twitch Rivals: FaZe Face-Off ft. Warzone. The competition is due to take place on September 17 and has a total prize pool of $75,000 which is not too shabby at all.

The competition is also set to feature several celebrities from the gaming, music, and sports industries. NBA star Ben Simmons, American DJ Marshmello, and rapper Lil Durk are just a few of the well-known faces that will be making an appearance at the event. What is exciting too is that the full list of celebrities hasn't been revealed yet, so who knows who else will turn up.

You will be able to watch the competition on both Twitch Rivals and FaZe Clans Twitch channels at 4 pm CT on September 17.

