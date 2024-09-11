FaZe Clan member Nickmercs on Dr Disrespect's defence speech: "I cut ties, because obviously that's inexcusable"

HQ

It was recently that we reported that one of the world's most popular streamers, Dr Disrespect, had returned after an extended hiatus to address criticism that Twitch had leaked information about him contacting and sending explicit messages to a minor.

The Doc talked in his redemption stream about how he only confessed there at the beginning of the summer to "fool idiot fake journalists" and that he didn't actually write anything inappropriate to the 17-year-old girl. He also took the opportunity to hand out a few juicy slaps to former friends and colleagues TimtheTatman, Zaner, Nickmercs, and Ninja, who all distanced themselves from Doc at the same time as it became known what he had done to deserve his lifetime suspension from Twitch. Nickmercs, the FaZe Clan member and streamer, has now addressed this in his latest post and he doesn't mince words about his former mate.

Nickmercs via X:

"This retard Dr Disrespect is married with children, pushin' 40. Admits to texting a minor inappropriately. His words, not mine. So I cut ties, because obviously that's inexcusable. Now I'm a shit friend for not having his back??? Buncha brain-rot morons on this app."

However, fans didn't like Nick's use of the term: "Please Nick, I'd love if you could substitute the R word for something different. My dog was diagnosed with retardation and it's not a word to just throw around like that."