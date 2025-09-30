FaZe Clan has benched Rain

HQ

There are few players in all of esports that have had the longevity as that of Håvard "rain" Nygaard. The Norwegian player has been a major star in the competitive Counter-Strike world for over a decade, wherein the majority of his time has been spent as a key part of FaZe Clan's success.

Rain has featured in FaZe Clan's starting line-up for nearing a decade, as he signed for the team back in January 2016. However, he won't reach the decade-marker as a starter, as FaZe Clan has made the decision to bench Rain in the bid to allow new talent to fill in and help it find success.

Speaking about the decision, FaZe Clan explains: "After 3541 days on our CS roster, we have made the very difficult decision to move rain to the bench.

"Håvard remains a world class player and his career is far from over. We are so grateful for the memories we made together, and you will always be a legend in our FaZe family."

Rain has also since published a statement where he explains that he is "proud" of what he's accomplished with the team and that his "journey in CS2 is far from over" as he's "not retiring."

See the full statement below.