FaZe Clan crowned Six Invitational 2026 champions

Considering how the team hasn't exactly been an indomitable force in the 2025-26 season of Rainbow Six: Siege X esports, it might surprise you to hear that FaZe Clan has risen to the cream of the crop, defended its title, and been crowned 2026 Six Invitational champion.

This result came after defeating Team Secret in last night's grand finale, a result that went 3-1 in favour of FaZe Clan and that has also seen the team being crowned back-to-back Six Invitational champions. It's also becoming increasingly hard to doubt FaZe Clan on this big stage, as the team was a runner-up in the 2024 tournament and finished third in the 2022 event... With this spree of form, is it too early to suggest a threepeat could happen in February 2027?

The result means that FaZe Clan's team heads back to Brazil with the trophy once again, but also a further $1 million in prize money. Oh, and a massive target on their backs, as now everyone will want to take a shot at the current Rainbow Six kings.