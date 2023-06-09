Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

FaZe Clan co-owner Nickmercs has his Call of Duty skin removed

The streamer made some anti-LGBTQ comments on Twitter recently.

Nickmercs, streamer and the co-owner of FaZe Clan has had his Call of Duty Operator skin removed from the game following anti-LGBTQ comments he made recently.

This all began when broadcaster Christ Puckett tweeted a video of an attack by anti-LGBT protestors against those in support of the LGBT community. Puckett wrote the following: "Americans are in a sad place right now. Let people love who they love and live your own life."

In response, Nickmercs wrote: "They should leave little children alone. That's the real issue." This led to a response from Puckett asking who Nickmercs was referring to by "they." Nickmercs did later try to clarify his argument, saying he doesn't want LGBT topics taught at schools.

The official Call of Duty Twitter posted the following: "Due to recent events, we have removed the "NICKMERCS Operator" bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community."

Nickmercs has refused to apologise about his comments. What do you think of this?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

