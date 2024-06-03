FaZe Clan are the Halo Champion Series London Major victors

HQ

Yet another Major in the 2024 Halo Championship Series has concluded. The London Major came to an end over the weekend, meaning the various teams will be heading home after battling it out in the UK's capital city for a slice of the $250,000 prize pool and a boatload of HCS points too.

The winner of that tournament was decided yesterday, with FaZe Clan coming out on top and taking the Major for their own. The team overcame OpTic Gaming in the grand finals to secure the title, $100,000 in prize money and 100,000 HCS points too.

This victory sets FaZe Clan up as the team to beat heading into the next Major of the season, which will be held in Atlanta, USA and hosted by none other than FaZe Clan too.