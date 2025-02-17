FaZe Clan are the 2025 Six Invitational champions

HQ

Fans truly got what they wanted out of this year's Six Invitational. The premier Rainbow Six: Siege competitive event just served up an electric final where the two top seeded teams heading into the tournament found themselves facing off in the grand finale.

The French Team BDS and the Brazilian FaZe Clan both managed to punch their ticket to the blockbuster last match of the event, with the latter team even having to run the gauntlet and survive elimination six times before earning a finals spot. That's right, FaZe Clan found themselves in the Lower Bracket Round 1 and managed to survive, knocking out Team Liquid, Virtus.pro, Team Falcons, Spacestation Gaming, Unwanted, and Furia along the way and before then also overcoming Team BDS too.

This result has seen FaZe Clan heading home with $1 million in their pockets and also the illustrious trophy, while Team BDS has to scamper back to Europe with their tail between their legs and content with the $450,000 that comes with netting a runner's up place.

Did you watch the 2025 Six Invitational?