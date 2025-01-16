Favourites Denmark and France debut at the World Handball Championship with confident wins

HQ

The World Handball Championship started this week all across Europe: three nations, Norway, Denmark and Croatia, are hosting the important handball championship, which recently has been dominated by Denmark. In fact, they are the only team in the history of the competition (and nearly in any other competition) to win the last three editions: 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Last edition's winner and finalist, Denmark and France, have started the tournament strong. Both teams debuted on Tuesday, and both with convincing victories. In Group C, France thrashed Qatar 37-19, with keeper Rémi Desbonnet chosen as player of the match. Today, Thursday, they play against inexperienced Kuwait, which previously lost against Austria.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Denmark, playing at home, demolished Algeria as expected, 47-22, and will play today against Tunisia, which already lost to Italy on Tuesday. Other fan favourites, like Sweden and Spain, both on Group F, debut today against Japan and Chile, respectively.

This next week should be relatively calm for most of the teams, as three of the four members of the group will pass to the main round, starting on January 21, followed by the Final Round (quarter-finals, semi-finals and final) between January 28 and February 2.