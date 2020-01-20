Cookies

Guilty Gear: Strive

Faust unveiled in new Guilty Gear: Strive trailer

The Frosty Faustings competition had an appropriate reveal trailer, showing us the sinister fighter.

The Frosty Faustings XII event wasn't just a place to watch competitive gamers face off, but Arc System Works also took to Chicago to reveal a new trailer for Guilty Gear: Strive, which features the sinister character Faust in action.

This includes plenty of gameplay, showing how Faust looks, with a hidden face and gangly limbs, and the metal soundtrack over the top of the trailer fits nicely with this rather eccentric personality.

Fans of the series will know the surgeon and his scalpel from previous games, and he looks a little different here, as you can see for yourself in the trailer below.

Does Faust look good?

