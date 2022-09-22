Fatshark wanted to make a Warhammer 40K game "because it's just more epic, it's bigger, it's just more insane"

HQ

Most people recognise and associate the developer Fatshark with the Warhammer Vermintide series, as the talented team has produced two instalments of that very series. But, this November, Fatshark is soon to be taking a step away from the fantasy side of Warhammer and focussing its efforts on the sci-fi 40K part of the universe, in the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. To learn why the team left fantasy behind for the future, we got to speak with Fatshark's Mats Andersson during our time at Gamescom.

"It's a rather nerdy answer," Andersson started by clarifying. "It's just that half of the studio are Warhammer freaks, right? So, we started out with the fantasy setting and we came at that from more of a roleplaying perspective, and so the big one has always been the 40K brand because it's just more epic, it's bigger, it's just more insane."

We also asked Andersson about the recent delay and how that has allowed Fatshark to improve the Darktide experience.

"It's basically wrapping up the presentation and then balancing everything. It's that thing when you are making games and you find a core that works and the game plays well, but you just need that time to get everything to sit perfectly right. And we'd rather do that before we release, then after we release, right? So, it's getting all of the different dynamic systems, all of the balancing, all of the progression, and all of that to really kind of gel well together with everything."

You can watch our full interview with Andersson below, where we also talk about the shooter systems, the customisation system, and more.