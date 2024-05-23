Fatshark reveals new Darktide and Vermintide 2 updates

HQ

Fatshark - the developer behind Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - has given us some updates on both games. Specifically, we've got the reveal of the next major Darktide update, Secrets of the Machine God, and the tease of another alpha test of the Versus mode in Vermintide 2.

Secrets of the Machine God will give us Rejects a new mission, where we'll be exploring the snowy, abandoned Mechanicus research station in Atelium Foundryplex Omega V. To help us with this mission, we'll get access to new weapons like the Bolt Pistol, Orgryn Pickaxe, Shockmauls and a new shotgun.

There's also a new event coming to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide called Hestia's Decollation Crusade, where you can gain some extra in-game currencies for destroying swarms of heretics.

In Warhammer: Vermintide 2, players will get access to the Skulls event, a new quality of life update, and from the 30th of May, a new alpha test for the Versus game mode will be available.

