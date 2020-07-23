Fatshark is working on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

You're watching Advertisements

There was a bunch of games announced and detailed during the Xbox Games Showcase, but one that we warmed up to was Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Our relative ambivalence quickly turned into huge optimism when we noticed the Fatshark logo, with the studio on a roll after stellar work on another Games Workshop IP, Vermintide.

Like Vermintide and its sequel, it's a four-player game with a focus on co-op action, but naturally magic and swords make way for more futuristic toys as players take on a Chaos cult in a dark and atmospheric hive. That said, "players will not be able to hide behind lethal ranged weapons, they'll need to combine both FPS and melee skills as they get up close and personal in visceral clashes between Imperium and Chaos factions."

Darktide was also confirmed as an Xbox Series X console launch exclusive when it lands next year in 2021. It's also heading to PC, but it sounds like PlayStation owners might have to wait a while longer.