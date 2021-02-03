Fatshark explains why Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is Xbox exclusive

You're watching Advertisements

At some point this year, the Swedish developer Fatshark is launching Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, a Warhammer 40K take on the beloved Warhammer: Vermintide 2. This means insane amounts of co-op action with against enemies like Poxwalkers, Imperial Guardsmen and Ogryns. This time it won't be mainly melee either, as ranged combat is more common in the 40K universe.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launches at some point this year for PC and Xbox Series S/X, which has made some people wonder why it is console exclusive to Microsoft's formats (Vermintide 2 was also a time exclusive for Xbox). When GamingBolt recently got the opportunity to talk to the developers, they had the following to say regarding this topic:

"We have worked with Microsoft for many years, and they are a great partner. We are very happy with what we've been doing together with them with Vermintide 2, so now we're building on that and will be doing more exciting things with them in the future. Also, it's no secret, releasing on multiple platforms takes time, and we are ensuring that we can do a simultaneous release to PC and Xbox this way."

Hopefully, this means a really polished console experience that will use the Xbox Series S/X in the best possible way whenever it launches. Check out the latest trailer, released during The Game Awards in December, below.