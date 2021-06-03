Fatshark are collaborating with Warhammer author Dan Abnett for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

You're watching Advertisements

Fatshark has announced that it is collaborating with best-selling Warhammer author Dan Abnett, to "bring the best 40,000 experience to players" when Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launches later this year.

Abnett, who is joining the title as a co-writer, has been credited in writing dozens of novels in the Warhammer universe, as well as being well-known for his work in the comic book industry.

"Working with Fatshark has been fantastic" says Dan Abnett in a press release. "It's great to partner with them and see their amazing skills create the universe of Warhammer 40K in vivid, realistic and interactive ways. Things I've only imagined before, or created in prose, are exploding into life."

Martin Wahlund, CEO and Co-Founder Fatshark also stated, "Dan Abnett has over two decades of experience working with Warhammer 40,000, and we are thrilled to collaborate with him and give players the game they deserve."

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is looking to launch later this year, and will be coming to PC and Xbox Series consoles.