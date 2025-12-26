Father of Carlos Alcaraz sents a concise statement following interview with Juan Carlos Ferrero

HQ

Following the break up between Carlos Alcaraz and his longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, a lot has been said about the reasons behind the sudden split, with the coach finally admitting in interviews to Marca and RTVE that "there were certain things we disagreed on".

However, it seemed clear that Ferrero would have liked to continue, and he was reportedly given only 48 hours to either take or leave the new contract. "Perhaps they could have been resolved if we had sat down to talk", Ferrero said to Marca about the issues in his contract.

It was also reported that it was Alcaraz's camp, not necessarily the player, the ones who imposed the ultimately "unacceptable" conditions on Ferrero's contract. And the person with the biggest influence on Alcaraz's career decisions is his father, also named Carlos Alcaraz, who has come out of the narrative as the "villain" in the story.

In that regard, Carlos Alcaraz Sr. made a very brief statement to news agency EFE: "Everyone is free to express their opinion based on their knowledge." That's it.

Alcaraz Sr. didnt enter into details about the contract he and his legal team offered to Ferrero, what was included on it, and perhaps more crutially, why he didn't offer Ferrero a chance to negotiate. The split has left Ferrero very saddened, and said that he won't take any more offers during a few months to process grief.

Alcaraz Jr., at least, will keep working with somebody familiar, Samuel López, who worked as assistant coach for Ferrero, and will try to leave the personal matters aside to focus on winning the tournaments he has not yet won in his career.