Fatekeeper shows off brutal first-person gameplay in a lush jungle mission

It was one of the gems of the last THQ Showcase in early August. The publisher then introduced the world for the first time to Fatekeeper, a first-person fantasy action title developed by Paraglacial for the PC.

We were told then that this title would be a kind of Skyrim on steroids, and it seems they weren't exaggerating too much.

Today, THQ Nordic has once again released news about Fatekeeper, this time showing for the first time what the actual game will look like in the hands of players. With a video of about eight minutes of gameplay we see the Druid, as we know the protagonist of the adventure, wandering through some jungle-like ruins with a talking rat (what a voice that is! I played that part at least three times to hear the dialogue properly!) and fighting a few enemies with a huge two-handed sword, picking up items and activating mechanisms. And yes, there are a lot of echoes of Bethesda's work, which isn't a bad thing at all.

Take a look for yourself below. Fatekeeper has so far only been confirmed to be coming to PC, but we don't yet know if it will be coming next year.

