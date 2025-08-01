Fatekeeper looks like an awesome Scrolls-like in reveal trailer

HQ

As part of the THQ Nordic Showcase tonight, we got our first look at Fatekeeper, a newly revealed fantasy action RPG which seems to take much more of a Scrolls than a Souls influence.

You play as the titular Fatekeeper, hacking and slashing your way through beasts and servants of evil that have overtaken the land. Exploring dungeons, solving puzzles, and more are on the menu alongside plenty of gory combat with the hulking masses of horns and scales that make up the enemies.

Combat looks to be a particular focus in Fatekeeper, allowing you to combine sword and sorcery as well as plenty of directional dodges and blocks. If you're tempted by the trailer below and want to check out Fatekeeper for yourself, the game will be available in Early Access this winter.