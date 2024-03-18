Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves shown in two new trailers

HQ

At last year's Evo tournament, SNK announced that the Fatal Fury series would be making a comeback after 25 long years (last installation was Garou: Mark of the Wolves from 1999).

During this past weekend's SNK World Championship, they took the opportunity to show off Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves for the first time with a teaser trailer that revealed a more comic book-esque design, which appears to fit very well. But they actually had more in store, and in a second trailer we got to check out the first five confirmed characters.

Unsurprisingly, Terry Bogard will be there, and he's once again joined by Rock Howard. The other three revealed fighters are Hotaru Futaba, Tizoc, and newcomer Preecha.

At Evo Japan 2024 in late April, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be playable, so we should get a lot more information and actual impressions next month. Hopefully it will also be confirmed what formats it will be released on when it premieres in early 2025.

