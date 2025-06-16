Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' first DLC character launches next week

HQ

If you've been enjoying Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves since it arrived in late April and are now looking for a new character to master, we have some good news to share. SNK has revealed the release date for the first DLC character, and this one will excite fans of the long-running series.

Joining series staple Terry Bogard, now his younger brother Andy Bogard is coming to the game as a playable character. Andy is described as a "master of Shiranui-style melee combat" and a "human weapon", and he'll be arriving in-game alongside new ways to play Episodes of South Town and also in Arcade. He'll be voiced by Kieran Regan in English and Hiroshi Okamoto in Japanese, and he will be launching as part of the Season Pass 1, which is available only through the Special Edition format of the base game, a DLC that will even include Street Fighter's Ken and Chun-Li in the future, plus Joe Higashi and Mr. Big, too.

With Andy Bogard launching on June 24, you can see his character trailer below.