Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves confirmed for 2025 Esports World Cup

HQ

There have already been countless games announced and confirmed for the 2025 Esports World Cup, which returns to Saudi Arabia this summer. Be it Call of Duty, Apex Legends, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Street Fighter 6, Rocket League, Rennsport, Chess, EA Sports FC 25, Overwatch 2... 19 games have been locked in already. And now we know the 20th too.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has been announced as the next project that will host a tournament at the massive festival. However, the exact nature of the tournament, its date, format, prize pool, attending squads and players, how it will fit into a wider competitive circuit (if it will at all), and all of the extra bits of information you might be interested in have yet to be announced.

With this game secured, five more games are set to appear at the festival, with three to be announced next week and two more at the end of the month.