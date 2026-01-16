Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves announces second season with AI slop filled trailer

HQ

Many people were delighted when SNK announced last year that it would be reviving the Fatal Fury series after a two-decade hiatus. However, when Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves was finally released, the reception was mixed, with many also disliking the inclusion of football player Ronaldo as a guest character.

Sales were so poor that the head of SNK resigned after the launch, but despite this (possibly backed by the Saudi prince's piggy bank, as the Mohammed Bin Salman Foundation owns SNK), it was decided to deliver a second season. It has now been presented in a trailer, but despite exciting new additions such as Blue Mary and Geese Howard, people are not happy at all.

It turns out that SNK seems to have used AI to create the video, which according to Snaplytics YouTube Dislike Viewer has a overwhelming majority of negative reviews, with comments on YouTube such as:

"I didn't have Saudi AI slop on my 2026 bingo card"

"I thought I was watching a fake trailer lol"

"When I'm in a "shoot yourself in the foot" competition and my opponent is SNK"

"AI Geese, the real nightmare..."

"All that Saudi money and can't pay someone a couple bucks to make real shit. Y'all are making this really hard to enjoy."

"If you're all wondering why RAM prices is skyrocketing, AI slop like this is the reason"

You can check out the trailer in its entirety below. What do you think about Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and the use of AI to create content?