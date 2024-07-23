Fatal Fury: City of the Wolfes introduces new fighter Kevin Rian

HQ

As you know, last Sunday saw the end of Evo 2024, the world's biggest fighting game tournament, which as every year raises the competition with the most popular titles in Las Vegas, Nevada. Companies, unsurprisingly, take advantage of the spotlight of all the fans of the genre to make the most impactful presentations about new content and upcoming titles they will be releasing in the near future. We've already seen Street Fighter and Tekken announce new content and characters (Heihachi is back!), and now it's SNK's turn to announce news for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

The next Fatal Fury game is still months away from release in 2025, and just as it previewed details about Bijanee and Vox Reaper at Summer Game Fest, it's now introducing another returning veteran fighter: Kevin Rian.

The SWAT member, who first appeared in Garou: Mark of the Wolves, is back here too. SNK has released a trailer, which you can watch below. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is coming to PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series in early 2025.