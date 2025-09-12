Fatal Frame II remake brings Crimson Butterfly back to life early next year

HQ

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja are dusting off one of horror gaming's most cherished titles—Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly—with a complete remake slated for release on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam next year.

Just like the original, the story follows twin sisters Mio and Mayu Amakura as they stumble upon a mysterious village that has inexplicably vanished from all modern maps. Within its endless night they face vengeful spirits and a chilling ritual that threatens to consume them both. Players step into the shoes of Mio, who must search for her missing sister armed only with the iconic Camera Obscura, a supernatural device capable of capturing and sealing away ghosts.

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja promise major upgrades across the board—visuals, audio, and modernized controls and gameplay systems. The Camera Obscura mechanics have been expanded to add greater depth to both combat and exploration, while controls are being refined to match today's standards. No exact release date has been revealed yet, but you can already catch the first teaser trailer.