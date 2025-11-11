Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake focuses on March 2026 release date

HQ

Koei Tecmo has been preparing for Fatal Frame's return to modern systems and a new graphics engine with Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake for some time now, and it looks like we'll be getting it very soon. As we found out at the start of PlayStation Japan's State of Play that's still airing, the horror game is coming on March 12, 2026 to PC, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch 2 and, of course, PlayStation 5.

The director of the franchise and of this new version, Makoto Shibata, has appeared on the broadcast to refresh us on some of the new features we will see in Crimsom Butterfly Remake. A version that, as the director said, will give special attention to the use and presentation of lights and shadows, something that can be seen in the video, and that will also affect the way we use the camera with which we face the ghosts and dangers of the series. This camera also adds some improvements such as zoom and focus, as in modern cameras, which will be useful both in exploring the detailed environments and in combat.

In addition to the release date announcement, Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake has revealed the contents of the Digital Deluxe Edition, which will include the base game, digital soundtrack and art book, as well as various skins and accessories for the protagonist sisters. Pre-orders, which include additional bonus items, are also now open, so make sure to check out everything you'll find in Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake on 12 March on the PS Store page and in the trailer below.