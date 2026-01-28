Fatal Frame II Crimson Butterfly Remake confirms demo and Silent Hill f collab

HQ

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly is one of the most beloved games in the Fatal Frame series and it's getting a fabulous remake on 12 March. A week before that, the 5th of March, we will be able to try out a demo of the game, as confirmed by Koei Tecmo. However, that's not the only thing that has been confirmed, as there will also be a collaboration with Konami's game, Silent Hill F. This collaboration comes in the form of costumes for the characters and will be free downloadable content.

Fans can now pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game, digital soundtrack, and digital art book, as well as Digital Deluxe extras, including the deluxe talisman and costumes for Mio and Mayu. A Digital Deluxe upgrade is also available separately. Those who purchase the physical or digital version before 25 March 2026 will receive the following early purchase extras: Ghost Talisman, Peony Hair Ornament (Red)/(Blue), and Kimono (Red)/(Black).

Those who pre-order the digital format before 12 March 2026 will receive the spirit charm, cat ears (white)/(black), as well as the extra Crimson Butterfly: Mio (original) / Crimson Butterfly: Mayu (original) costumes, inspired by the outfits from the original game.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake is scheduled for release on 12 March 2026 for PlayStation5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam. The game will feature Japanese voiceovers and text in English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

