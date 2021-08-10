English
Faster SSDs on PS5 make some PS4 games run better

There is seemingly no improvement on PS5 games.

The latest version of the PlayStation 5 beta firmware allows expanding your SSD storage with a second M.2 SSD. There is a few options to choose from that fits the standard, but not all of them has the same speed.

Digital Foundry has worked their magic to see what faster SSD's means for gaming, and has found an interesting result with Samsung 980 Pro SSD. It turns out it does very little for loading times in PlayStation 5 games, but for PlayStation 4 titles with infamously long loading times (think Fallout 4 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt), there's actually a noticeable enhancement.

Are you going to expand your PS5 SSD storage when this feature is released for everyone?

