Fast X's budget has reportedly nearly doubled over its production

Fast X faces quite the challenge when it debuts in theatres next year, that is if a recent report from The Wrap is to be believed. It's said that the movie's budget has skyrocketed over its production, going from around $200 million to $340 million, making for a 70% increase.

The reason for this is said to be down to multiple factors, including increased salaries for the stars, general production cost increases, and even the cost of incorporating pandemic testing, which is required as part of the Covid-19 protocols that were set in place.

This means that Fast X has quite the hole to climb out of, if it intends to break even at the box office come May 2023 when it debuts.