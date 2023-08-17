Fast X made $700 million, yet has not made a profit

HQ

Some of the ongoing, massive Hollywood strikes are certainly justified when it was revealed that Margot Robbie has earned more than $50 million for Barbie (while half of Hollywood hardly seems to get any salary at all), on top of the fact that we can now report that the Vin Diesel film Fast X has earned $704 million in the cinema, and still not made a penny in profit.

This is partly because it became one of the most expensive productions in film history before it was finished, but also because it was very expensive to market. $344 million it cost to make, with massive marketing fees on top of that, so it is expected that Universal needed to bring in around $850 million to break even. This means that with $704 million at the global box office, we can conclude that it has failed to be a success financially speaking.

Despite all this, Fast X is the fourth biggest film this year, which is what star Vin Diesel chooses to focus on, on social media. Because at the end of the day, it's all about family. We all know that.

Have you seen Fast X and didn't you think the scene where Vin is street racing down the dam was the best film sequence ever?

Thanks, Collider.