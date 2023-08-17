Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fast X

Fast X made $700 million, yet has not made a profit

The movie commanded a very large budget.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Some of the ongoing, massive Hollywood strikes are certainly justified when it was revealed that Margot Robbie has earned more than $50 million for Barbie (while half of Hollywood hardly seems to get any salary at all), on top of the fact that we can now report that the Vin Diesel film Fast X has earned $704 million in the cinema, and still not made a penny in profit.

This is partly because it became one of the most expensive productions in film history before it was finished, but also because it was very expensive to market. $344 million it cost to make, with massive marketing fees on top of that, so it is expected that Universal needed to bring in around $850 million to break even. This means that with $704 million at the global box office, we can conclude that it has failed to be a success financially speaking.

Despite all this, Fast X is the fourth biggest film this year, which is what star Vin Diesel chooses to focus on, on social media. Because at the end of the day, it's all about family. We all know that.

Have you seen Fast X and didn't you think the scene where Vin is street racing down the dam was the best film sequence ever?

Fast X

Thanks, Collider.

Related texts

0
Fast X

Fast X
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

Film editor André yawns at another soulless Vin Diesel adventure that should have hit the brakes a long time ago.



Loading next content