Fast X has got a new director of The Incredible Hulk fame

This comes after Justin Lin exited the project last week.

Since director Justin Lin left the upcoming Fast & Furious sequel Fast X, it has cost Universal millions of dollars in the search for a new director. Now, however, fans and the studio can breathe a sigh of relief because a new director has been found; Louis Leterrier, whose credits include The Incredible Hulk and Transporter.

But while filming can resume, the question remains: what made Justin Lin jump ship? According to new rumors, it was due to a conflict between Lin and lead actor Vin Diesel, who is apparently extremely difficult to work with. In addition to the star being described as being completely out of shape, he could barely do his lines and also had a tendency to be late for work. It remains to be seen whether Leterrier manages to control Diesel, if these reports are true.

Fast X will premiere on May 23, 2023. What do you think about this?

