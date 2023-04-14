Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wildfrost
      It's just over a month until one of the biggest blockbusters of the entire year makes its debut in theatres. Fast X is set to arrive in cinemas on May 19, and with that being the case, the film Classification and Rating Administration (CARA) has revealed the age rating for the movie.

      To no one's surprise really, Fast X has been rated PG-13, with the reason being attributed to "intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material."

      Essentially, expect the similar sort of tone that has coined this franchise ever since it properly left its street racing roots behind in favour of becoming a global blockbuster sensation. You can see plenty of examples of this in the Fast X trailer below.

      HQ
      Fast X

